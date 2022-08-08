Tracking some heavy rain and storms today

(WXYZ) — Today: More rain and storms likely with some of them on the heavy side, especially this afternoon and later tonight. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Showers and storms clear up with clearing skies and lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Partly sunny and more comfortable air. High of 79. Wind N 10 mph.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
