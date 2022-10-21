What does NOAA's Winter Outlook mean for Metro Detroit

Early Winter outlooks from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center are in and it seems that La Nina will be a big player. This weather pattern is known to bring drier and warmer conditions to the south and southwest while creating wetter conditions around the Great Lakes.

This could be good news for us since we're in a moderate drought and it also means we could see higher than normal snowfall. The La Nina pattern tends to place the jet stream near Michigan, which creates the perfect storm track for areas of low pressure. This conveyor belt of snow makers increases the odds of surpassing our average snowfall for the season of 42". Below is a summary of the Winter Outlook.

