Freezing rain expected to cause icy Wednesday morning commute

(WXYZ) - The weather pattern in Michigan has changed this week and we have finally seen temperatures in the mid 30s, after 13 days of being submerged under a deep freeze.

LIVE TRAFFIC MAP

These highs are seasonal for this time of year but by tomorrow, the thermometer will surge into the 40s giving us a chance to get quite sloppy around here.

If you thought your Tuesday morning commute was slippery and filled with accidents, brace yourself for what is expected to happen Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 20s with freezing rain and/or freezing drizzle likely for the early drive, which will cause roads to become ice rinks.

The areas that will last the longest with frozen precipitation will be those living on the northeast side of the viewing area. As temperatures rise throughout the day, freezing rain will transition over to rain for the evening commute. This BIG warm-up will cause for snow to melt, drains to clog, ice to thaw and many of us could be dealing with minor flooding both Wednesday and Thursday before the temperature drops on Friday increasing the chance for snow and slippery surfaces once again.

Some of you may have heard about the possibility of heavy snow this Saturday, January 13th with a low pressure system tracking from the south which is expected to have more moisture than previous storms and for now, these are the scenarios from our most trusted weather models all valid for the same time frame.

SCENARIO #1: The GEM model shows how by Saturday morning, there's a chance for snow the farthest east you live with Ontario getting the heaviest amount.

SCENARIO #2: The European model shows how by Saturday morning, there's a chance for heavy snow with snow totals up to 5 inches or even more. This model has been the most aggressive so far but it continues to change during every update.

SCENARIO #3: The American model, also known as GFS, is the model that keeps the center of the storm away from SE Michigan providing less than 2 inches of snow.

There is still a lot of time left before this area of low pressure even forms so the uncertainty is extremely high at this time. Make sure to stay tuned to WXYZ both on TV and online where we will keep you up to date with the latest developments.

For now, what we do know, is that tomorrow morning we will be dealing with freezing rain which will cause widespread issues on the roads. Be careful, especially on bridges and overpasses, drive slowly and be patient.