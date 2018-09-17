Fair
HI: 86°
LO: 65°
FORECAST: Monday Morning
(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours
THIS EVENING: Mostly clear with warm temps in the 80s to start..
TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and a little hazy in some areas. Lows near 66° and light wind.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny at first, then more clouds with a 20% chance of showers after 2pm. Highs near 83°. Winds: WNW 5-10
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight rain chance and cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
