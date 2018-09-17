(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours

THIS EVENING: Mostly clear with warm temps in the 80s to start..

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and a little hazy in some areas. Lows near 66° and light wind.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny at first, then more clouds with a 20% chance of showers after 2pm. Highs near 83°. Winds: WNW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight rain chance and cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

