Metro Detroit Weather: Another cold day ahead

Arctic air continues to spill in dropping temperatures into the low teens and upper single digits tonight. Winds will weaken to 5-10 mph, but wind chills will still be near 0° through Wednesday morning.

A clipper system swings through Thursday bringing more light snow across Metro Detroit. Snowfall will be 1/2"-1" across the region, just enough to create some slippery driving conditions, especially for the morning commute. Snow showers will end towards the evening with highs in the low 30s.

Friday will be drier and a little warmer, but another storm system moves in Saturday bringing a pretty good chance of snow, sleet, freezing, rain and rain across Metro Detroit. Travel around the region will likely be slick at times. High temperatures peak in the mid 30s.

Arctic air quickly filters in Sunday, dropping temperatures even more to start next week. Monday-Wednesday next week will likely be the coldest temperatures we've had so far this winter.

Today: Am snow showers and flurries followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 20s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the low teens. Winds: W 5-10 mph. Wind chills near 0°.

Thursday: Scattered snow showers are expected in the morning. Up to 1" - 2" of snow possible in spots. Highs will reach the low 30s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn