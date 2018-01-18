Metro Detroit Weather: Bright skies, cutting wind chills today

Keenan Smith
5:34 AM, Jan 18, 2018
(WXYZ) - Although temperatures are milder this morning, wind chills ares still down around zero. Look for lots of sun today. The trend for warmer weather continues into the weekend. The milder weekend means the chance for rain starting Sunday.  

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning:  Clear to partly cloudy with a brisk wind and wind chills near zero toward morning.  Lows:  10-14 / Winds: SW 10-20
 
This afternoon: Partly cloudy and a little warmer, but the wind will still make it feel cold.  Highs: 28-32 / Winds: WSW 15-25.
 
Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s. Still windy.
 
Detroit weather 7-day forecast

