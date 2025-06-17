Metro Detroit Weather: Hot, humid and stormy

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor=
Weather Planner Plus: Tuesday, June 17
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a few showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Very humid with afternoon storms expected. Severe storms are possible along with very heavy rain that could cause street flooding. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 92%
- Dew point: 63°
- Pressure: 29.86 in
- Wind speed: 3 mph
- Wind direction: ESE
- Visibility: 8.0 mi
- Sunrise: 05:55 AM
- Sunset: 09:12 PM