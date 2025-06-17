Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Hot, humid and stormy

Summer starts Friday evening, but it will feel more like it all week. Highs in the 80s for most of it and we could hit 90°+ Next weekend. Severe storms are possible Wed. and Wed. night.
Metro Detroit Weather: Hot and humid with Wednesday storms
Weather Planner Plus: Tuesday, June 17
Weather Planner Plus: Tuesday, June 17

Weather Planner Plus: Tuesday, June 17

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a few showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Very humid with afternoon storms expected. Severe storms are possible along with very heavy rain that could cause street flooding. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 92%
  • Dew point: 63°
  • Pressure: 29.86 in
  • Wind speed: 3 mph
  • Wind direction: ESE
  • Visibility: 8.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 05:55 AM
  • Sunset: 09:12 PM

