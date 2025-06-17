Metro Detroit Weather: Hot, humid and stormy

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor=

Weather Planner Plus: Tuesday, June 17

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a few showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST

Metro Detroit Weather: Hot and humid with Wednesday storms

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Very humid with afternoon storms expected. Severe storms are possible along with very heavy rain that could cause street flooding. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

