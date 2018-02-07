Another strong snowstorm coming to metro Detroit on Friday

(WXYZ) - As we clean up form this morning's 2-3 inches of snowfall, we are already tracking the next storm system. This one will bring another round of accumulating snow to finish the week. Plus, it's showing signs of producing even heavier snow to blanket metro Detroit.

We get a little breather from the snow on Wednesday night and Thursday, but it's not long before the next round of winter weather arrives across southeast Michigan.

This next punch of winter will likely hold off until after midnight or early Friday morning and may continue into Friday evening.

This means another headache rush hour on the way in the morning and possibly even later in the day.

The combination of strength and duration fo this snowmaker suggests 4-7 inches (preliminary amounts shown below) across the area looks feasible.

Forecast models are indicating the heaviest snow more likely to fall near and south of Detroit with the amounts tapering off to the north.

There is still time for a slight shift in the snow axis, so we will continue to update you with the timing and amounts of snow as forecast models strive to pinpoint the storm's track.