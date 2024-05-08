Watch Now
PHOTOS: Damage across Michigan communities after severe storms on May 7

Lots of people around the state were impacted by last night's storms
Screenshot 2024-05-08 at 10.23.43 AM.png Chopper footage of storm damage at Marina in Harrison TownshipPhoto by: WXYZ Screenshot 2024-05-08 at 10.25.48 AM.png Chopper footage of storm damage at Harrison Township MarinaPhoto by: WXYZ Screenshot 2024-05-08 at 10.26.57 AM.png Ground footage of Marina damage in Harrison TownshipPhoto by: WXYZ's Ryan Marshall Screenshot 2024-05-08 at 10.27.50 AM.png Ground footage of Marina damage in Harrison TownshipPhoto by: WXYZ's Ryan Marshall Screenshot 2024-05-08 at 10.28.36 AM.png Ground footage of Marina damage in Harrison TownshipPhoto by: WXYZ's Ryan Marshall Screenshot 2024-05-08 at 10.31.28 AM.png Ground footage of storm damage at Harrison Township marinaPhoto by: WXYZ's Ryan Marshall Screenshot 2024-05-08 at 10.35.19 AM.png Mobile Home parks destroyed in PortagePhoto by: @NISWWeather on X Screenshot 2024-05-08 at 10.36.12 AM.png FedEx Building in Portage ripped apart by stormsPhoto by: WXYZ Screenshot 2024-05-08 at 10.37.19 AM.png Storm Damage in Macomb CountyPhoto by: WXYZ Screenshot 2024-05-08 at 10.38.10 AM.png Storm Damage in Macomb CountyPhoto by: WXYZ Clinton Twp storm damage Jeff Lester.jpeg Storm damage in Clinton Township on Indianwood StreetPhoto by: Jeff Lester

Chopper footage of storm damage at Marina in Harrison TownshipWXYZ
Chopper footage of storm damage at Harrison Township MarinaWXYZ
Ground footage of Marina damage in Harrison TownshipWXYZ's Ryan Marshall
Ground footage of Marina damage in Harrison TownshipWXYZ's Ryan Marshall
Ground footage of Marina damage in Harrison TownshipWXYZ's Ryan Marshall
Ground footage of storm damage at Harrison Township marinaWXYZ's Ryan Marshall
Mobile Home parks destroyed in Portage@NISWWeather on X
FedEx Building in Portage ripped apart by stormsWXYZ
Storm Damage in Macomb CountyWXYZ
Storm Damage in Macomb CountyWXYZ
Storm damage in Clinton Township on Indianwood StreetJeff Lester
