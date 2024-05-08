PHOTOS: Damage across Michigan communities after severe storms on May 7

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Chopper footage of storm damage at Marina in Harrison Township WXYZ

Chopper footage of storm damage at Harrison Township Marina WXYZ

Ground footage of Marina damage in Harrison Township WXYZ's Ryan Marshall

Ground footage of Marina damage in Harrison Township WXYZ's Ryan Marshall

Ground footage of Marina damage in Harrison Township WXYZ's Ryan Marshall

Ground footage of storm damage at Harrison Township marina WXYZ's Ryan Marshall

Mobile Home parks destroyed in Portage @NISWWeather on X

FedEx Building in Portage ripped apart by storms WXYZ

Storm Damage in Macomb County WXYZ

Storm Damage in Macomb County WXYZ

Storm damage in Clinton Township on Indianwood Street Jeff Lester

Prev 1 / Ad Next