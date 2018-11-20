Single-digit wind chills possible for Thanksgiving Day Parade in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - We may not set any records on Thursday, but it will be the coldest Thanksgiving Detroit has seen in five years! The last time it was this frigid on Thanksgiving was back in 2013 when the high temperature peaked at 29°. It will be close call for Detroit with afternoon highs in the upper 20s to near 32°.

If you're planning to spend the morning outdoors watching America's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Detroit, tailgating for the Lions game or even participating in the annual Turkey Trot, make sure you prepare for the brutal cold with lots of layers!

Temperatures Thursday morning will fall into the teens across much of the area. Keep in mind, we'll have bone-chilling wind chills tumbling into the single digits to 15° during the morning hours. It may be more of a turkey sprint to the finish line with this frigid forecast.

However, there is some good news with all the cold - no snow to slow down your holiday travel! The forecast looks dry Wednesday through Friday for those traveling around Metro Detroit.