Southwestern 'Heat Dome' set to reach Michigan by next week

Temperatures flirt with the 90s by the middle of next week
WXMI FOX 17
Upper Level Pattern Sunday
Posted at 1:48 PM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 13:48:14-04

MICHIGAN — High temperatures across the southwestern United States have brought record breaking heat to states like Texas, New Mexico and Arizona. That heat will begin to migrate to the Upper Midwest by the middle to end of next week.

Upper Level Pattern Sunday

The Climate Prediction Center has issued the outlook for the next 6 to 10 days, which falls between July 27 through July 31. Temperatures are expected to be much above average, which tends to be around 83 degrees this time of year.

6 to 10 day outlook

The Weather Team anticipates high temperatures to tap into the 90s by the middle of next week.

Temperature Trend

This will indicate the 'heat dome' has traveled as far north as Michigan.

Upper Level Pattern Thursday

Temperatures are expected to return back to seasonal averages by the start of August.

