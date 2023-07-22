Southwestern 'Heat Dome' set to reach Michigan by next week

MICHIGAN — High temperatures across the southwestern United States have brought record breaking heat to states like Texas, New Mexico and Arizona. That heat will begin to migrate to the Upper Midwest by the middle to end of next week.

WXMI FOX 17

The Climate Prediction Center has issued the outlook for the next 6 to 10 days, which falls between July 27 through July 31. Temperatures are expected to be much above average, which tends to be around 83 degrees this time of year.

NWS CPC WXMI

The Weather Team anticipates high temperatures to tap into the 90s by the middle of next week.

WXMI FOX 17

This will indicate the 'heat dome' has traveled as far north as Michigan.

WXMI FOX 17

Temperatures are expected to return back to seasonal averages by the start of August.