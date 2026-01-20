Metro Detroit Forecast: Very cold temperature and snow showers

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for snow showers, gusty winds, and below-zero wind chills. The coldest temp in years will be here this weekend and wind chills could reach -25° Saturday morning.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Winter Weather Advisory through 10 AM Tuesday

Temperatures bottom out this morning in the low to mid single digits. Winds will be out of the west 10-20 mph, causing wind chills to be -5° to -15°. Highs will be in the mid to upper teens, but feel more like 0° to -5° when factoring in the winds. Some lake effect snow showers are possible Tuesday morning with little accumulation.

Another winter storm moves in tonight and Wednesday, bringing snow across Metro Detroit. Most areas should get 1"- 2" with a few spots up to 3" possible north of Detroit. Leftovers of that storm could bring another 1"- 2" Wednesday night through Thursday.

Looking ahead towards the weekend? Temperatures will be even colder with morning lows below zero and highs in the single digits. 7° Below zero is the forecast low on Saturday. If we get that cold it will be the coldest temperature in Detroit in the last 7 years!

Today: A little sun is possible from time to time, but it won't help temps rise much. There is a slight chance for a snow shower. Highs in the low to mid teens. Wind chills will be from 0° to -5° Winds: SW 10-25 mph.

Wednesday: Snow is expected and should be most widespread in the first half of the day. 1"- 2" covers most areas. Highs will be in the low 30s. Winds: SW 15-30 mph.

