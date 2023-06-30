Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Unhealthy air quality continues today

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect today as wildfire smoke lingers in southeast Michigan. Occasional storms will be possible throughout the weekend as well.
Posted at 5:35 AM, Jun 30, 2023
(WXYZ) — An Air Quality Alert remains in effect today as wildfire smoke lingers into southeast Michigan. Unhealthy air quality will continue and it's important to stay inside if possible. Occasional storms will move through Metro Detroit through the weekend.

Today: Scattered showers/storms, warmer and more humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Partly sunny, rain/storm chance increases after 2 PM. Temps in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, rain/storm chance increases after 2 PM. Temps in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

