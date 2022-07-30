Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Another heat wave on the way for metro Detroit

Heat Index ECMWF 9Km - Mike.png
Mike Taylor
hEAT wAVE 2
Heat Index ECMWF 9Km - Mike.png
Posted at 9:43 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 21:43:21-04

(WXYZ) — Up to this point, our summer has been dry with fairly average temperatures, but that's about to change.

It appears the first week of August will bring temperatures back to the 90s and keep us there for a couple of days. As usual with Midwestern heat waves, the humidity is just as much of an issue as the heat itself.

GIF.gif
Big heat returns

The heat index will range from 98° to 105°, which puts us in play for potential Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings.

7 Day Forecast - Heat Index ECMWF.png
Heat Index

BAD NEWS FOR DROUGHT RELIEF

A moderate drought is slowly taking over the area and it doesn't appear to get better any time soon.

We can really use the rain, and this weather pattern will provide just the opposite. By the time this heat wave is done, additional areas will be abnormally dry or within a moderate drought.

Mike Data Set.png
Drought Continues

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018