COMPLETE LIST: Snow Emergencies declared for southeastern Michigan and Metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — As the winter storm in headed toward southeast Michigan, a number of communities have declared Snow Emergencies.
During a snow emergency, residents are not allowed to park on city streets so plows and salt trucks can clear snow and de-ice main streets. Cars could get a ticket or towed if parked on city streets during the snow emergency.
You can check out the list we are constantly updating below:
- Birmingham (beginning at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday)
- City of Inkster (beginning at 11:00 p.m. Tuesday)