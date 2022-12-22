Watch Now
COMPLETE LIST: Snow Emergencies in effect for southeastern Michigan and Metro Detroit

Posted at 1:46 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 13:48:40-05

(WXYZ) — As the winter storm continues to approach southeast Michigan, a number of communities have declared Snow Emergencies.

During a snow emergency, residents are not allowed to park on city streets so plows and salt trucks can clear snow and de-ice main streets. Cars could get a ticket or towed if parked on city streets during the snow emergency.

You can check out the list we are constantly updating below:

  • Auburn Hills (beginning Thursday 12/22 at 9:00 p.m.)
  • Birmingham (beginning Friday 12/23 at 4:00 p.m. through Saturday 12/14 at 7:00 p.m.)
  • Brighton
  • Hazel Park (Beginning Saturday 12/14 at 7:00 a.m.)
  • New Haven (From Thursday 12/22 at 7:00 p.m until Saturday 12/24 at 10:00 p.m.)
  • Village of Pinckney (From Thursday 12/22 at 5:00 p.m. through Saturday 12/24 at 12:00 p.m.
  • City of St. Clair (Beginning Thursday 12/22 at midnight through Saturday 12/24 at noon)
