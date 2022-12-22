COMPLETE LIST: Snow Emergencies in effect for southeastern Michigan and Metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — As the winter storm continues to approach southeast Michigan, a number of communities have declared Snow Emergencies.
During a snow emergency, residents are not allowed to park on city streets so plows and salt trucks can clear snow and de-ice main streets. Cars could get a ticket or towed if parked on city streets during the snow emergency.
You can check out the list we are constantly updating below:
- Auburn Hills (beginning Thursday 12/22 at 9:00 p.m.)
- Birmingham (beginning Friday 12/23 at 4:00 p.m. through Saturday 12/14 at 7:00 p.m.)
- Brighton
- Hazel Park (Beginning Saturday 12/14 at 7:00 a.m.)
- New Haven (From Thursday 12/22 at 7:00 p.m until Saturday 12/24 at 10:00 p.m.)
- Village of Pinckney (From Thursday 12/22 at 5:00 p.m. through Saturday 12/24 at 12:00 p.m.
- City of St. Clair (Beginning Thursday 12/22 at midnight through Saturday 12/24 at noon)