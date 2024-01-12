FULL LIST: Snow emergencies declared across metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — A winter storm is expected to bring several inches of snow in some areas of metro Detroit, and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of metro Detroit from 1 p.m. Friday through 7 p.m. Saturday.

Below is the full forecast.

Latest update on the winter storm coming to metro Detroit

You can see a list of snow emergencies below. We'll update them as more come in.

Auburn Hills - 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12 until 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 14

Clawson - 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12 for 48 hours

South Lyon - 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12 through 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13

