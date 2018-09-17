Here's the forecast for final week of Detroit Tigers home games

(WXYZ) - The Tigers have just seven remaining home games in the 2018 season. The first three are against the Twins, and the final 4 will be against the Royals.

MONDAY, Sept. 17: 7:10 p.m.

Warm and humid. Light winds with temperatures in the low 80s. Should feel nice after sunset with temperatures falling to the low 70s by the end of the game.

TUESDAY, Sept. 18: 7:10 p.m.

A 20% chance of a shower, but any rain shouldn't last long. Near 80° at the start, but cooling down to 70° by the end.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 19: 1:10 p.m.

Cooler and less humid with passing clouds. Afternoon temperatures will stay in the 70s.

THURSDAY, Sept. 20: 7:10 p.m.

Chance of rain Thursday evening. Warmer and more humid compared to Wednesday. Temperatures near 80° at the start. Mid 70s at the end.

FRIDAY, Sept. 21: 7:10 p.m.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm as a cold front approaches. The timing of the front moving in could change, so keep an eye on the forecast for this game. First pitch temperature should be in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY, Sept. 22: 6:10 p.m.

A cool day with low humidity for the first day of fall! Mostly sunny with temperatures around 72° at first pitch. Getting cool and dropping into the 60s quickly after sunset.

SUNDAY, Sept. 23: 1:10 p.m.