Metro Detroit Weather: Stuck in the deep freeze

Hally Vogel
5:27 AM, Dec 28, 2017

Dangerously cold morning

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - Another dangerously cold morning with temperatures below zero.  Highs today will only rise into the teens.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

TODAY: Frigid morning with increasing clouds and a chance of snow showers by late evening and overnight. Highs: 14º-18º / Winds: SE 5 mph.
 
TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy, light snow showers.  Lows:  4-8 / Winds: SE 5
 
FRIDAY:  Snow showers possible, cold.  Highs:  17-20 / Winds: SW 5-10
 
What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

 

Facebook: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth, Hally Vogel,

Denise Isaac Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth ,Hally Vogel , Denise Isaac and Kevin Jeanes 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top