Photos: Strong storms leave behind damage in Southeast Michigan

Storm damage in Roseville. (June 19, 2024) Debbie Vroman

Storm damage near the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak. (June 19, 2024) Ryan Jakubowski

Lightning in Canton. (June 19, 2024) David Pelton

Storm clouds in Plymouth. (June 19, 2024) Mike Hladis

Storm clouds in Ypsilanti. (June 19, 2024) Tracy Grosshans

Storm damage in Birmingham. (June 19, 2024) Katy Pitstick

Storm damage in St. Clair Shores. (June 19, 2024) Tom

Storm damage in Fraser. (June 19, 2024) Mandi Jeanius

