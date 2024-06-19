Watch Now
Photos: Strong storms leave behind damage in Southeast Michigan

Strong storms moved through metro Detroit Wednesday night, leaving behind damage and causing flooding and power outages.

Storm damage in Roseville. (June 19, 2024)Photo by: Debbie Vroman Storm damage near the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak. (June 19, 2024)Photo by: Ryan Jakubowski Lightning in Canton. (June 19, 2024)Photo by: David Pelton Storm clouds in Plymouth. (June 19, 2024)Photo by: Mike Hladis Storm clouds in Ypsilanti. (June 19, 2024)Photo by: Tracy Grosshans Storm damage in Birmingham. (June 19, 2024)Photo by: Katy Pitstick Storm damage in St. Clair Shores. (June 19, 2024)Photo by: Tom Storm damage in Fraser. (June 19, 2024)Photo by: Mandi Jeanius

Storm damage in Roseville. (June 19, 2024)Debbie Vroman
Storm damage in Roseville on June 19, 2024.Debbie Vroman
Storm damage in Roseville. (June 19, 2024)Debbie Vroman
Storm damage in Roseville. (June 19, 2024)Debbie Vroman
Storm damage in Roseville. (June 19, 2024)Debbie Vroman
Storm damage near the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak. (June 19, 2024)Ryan Jakubowski
Lightning in Canton. (June 19, 2024)David Pelton
Storm clouds in Plymouth. (June 19, 2024)Mike Hladis
Storm clouds in Ypsilanti. (June 19, 2024)Tracy Grosshans
Storm damage in Birmingham. (June 19, 2024)Katy Pitstick
Storm damage in St. Clair Shores. (June 19, 2024)Tom
Storm damage in Fraser. (June 19, 2024)Mandi Jeanius
Storm damage in Fraser. (June 19, 2024)Mandi Jeanius
