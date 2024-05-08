Today is the last day to apply for federal assistance for the August 24-26, 2023 storms

(WXYZ) — If you are in need of help recovering from the August 24-26 storms that blew through southeastern Michigan, today is your last day to apply for federal assistance from FEMA.

Those eligible for assistance in our area are in Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties.

The registration period for federal disaster assistance ends at 11:59 p.m., today, May 8, 2024.

FEMA assistance can provide grants and SBA may offer loans for temporary housing, home repairs and other disaster-related needs.

To apply, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. Multilingual operators are available. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Michigan, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4757.