TRAVEL WARNING: West Michigan getting slammed with over a foot of snow

(WXYZ) - Winter storm warnings will continue until 7 a.m. Saturday for southwestern Michigan, and winter weather advisories continue for all of western Michigan.

A northwesterly wind flow over Lake Michigan has caused widespread bands of lake effect snow to develop in southwestern Michigan.

Some areas have already seen over 6 inches of snow, and could see an additional 12 inches by Saturday morning.

This will impact travel, especially on I-94, I-96, I-196 and US 31.

Bands of heavy snow could develop and quickly drop visibility for drivers. Go slow and give yourself plenty of extra travel time if you're heading that way. It's best to avoid travel in that area if you can.