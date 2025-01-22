Watch Now
Why do we see more water main breaks in the winter?

7 First Alert meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn explains why more water mains break in the winter.
(WXYZ) — Water main breaks interrupting service and causing localized flooding are a part of life, but why do more of them happen in the winter?

The simple answer is it's colder. But the colder air alone isn't what does it.

That cold air causes the soil to also cool down. And since that soil also has water in it, that water freezes. This causes it (and the dirt around it) to expand, putting more pressure on the pipes - otherwise known as water mains.

And that pressure can lead to cracking and breaking of the mains, sending the water flowing out into the soil and beyond.

