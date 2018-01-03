Will it be too cold for school?

(WXYZ) - Over the last several days it has been extremely cold plus wind chills well below zero have made it even dangerous to be outside for long periods of time.

With the holiday break that hasn't mattered too much, but now with many districts opening back up for school everyone wants to know.... is it to cold for school?

Tomorrow morning wind chills, the temperature that your body really feels because of the wind, will be widespread from 10 to 15 below zero during bus stop time from 7:30 - 9 AM.

While waiting for the bus as much skin should be covered as possible. At those wind chills frostbite can occur at around 30 minutes of exposure.

Even though it will be very cold in the morning, the coldest temperatures of the season won't be tomorrow. Another cold front will move through Wednesday evening and the coldest air and wind chills will come on Thursday and Friday mornings.

It will be 3 above Thursday morning and 5 below on Friday morning, but wind chills both mornings should be around 25 below zero. School is much more likely to be closed then as compared to tomorrow.

I don't know all of the factors that go into this decision for tomorrow morning, but I do know that if your child, younger and older students, goes to school they need to take this seriously and dress in their full winter gear to stay protected.

You can get all of your school closings on our website.

The number of schools closed is small right now, but will likely be growing through the end of the week.