Look up! The Northern Lights visible in Southeast Michigan

The Northern Lights can be seen across Southeast Michigan on Oct. 10, 2024. Viewers are sharing photos with 7 News Detroit.

The Northern Lights in Oakland Township on Oct. 10, 2024.WXYZ
The Northern Lights in Oakland Township on Oct. 10, 2024.WXYZ
The Northern Lights in Oakland Township on Oct. 10, 2024.WXYZ
The Northern Lights in Oakland Township on Oct. 10, 2024.WXYZ
The Northern Lights in Oakland Township on Oct. 10, 2024.WXYZ
The Northern Lights visible in Chelsea on Oct. 10, 2024.Ann Armstrong
The Northern Lights visible in Chelsea on Oct. 10, 2024.Ann Armstrong
The Northern Lights visible in New Haven on Oct. 10, 2024.Rob Swartz
The Northern Lights in Brownstown Township on Oct. 10, 2024.Eryka Czopek
The Northern Lights in Brownstown Township on Oct. 10, 2024.Eryka Czopek
The Northern Lights visible in Howell on Oct. 10, 2024.Danny Stricker
The Northern Lights visible in Otisville on Oct. 10, 2024.Chad Britton
The Northern Lights visible in Otisville on Oct. 10, 2024.Chad Britton
The Northern Lights visible in Otisville on Oct. 10, 2024.Chad Britton
The Northern Lights visible in Otisville on Oct. 10, 2024.Chad Britton
