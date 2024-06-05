Watch Now
WeatherWeather Photo Gallery

Photos: Storms leave behind trail of damage in metro Detroit

Severe storms moved through metro Detroit on Wednesday and left behind downed trees and wires and caused a gas station to catch fire.

Screenshot 2024-06-05 at 6.19.15 PM.png Chopper 7 captures storm damage in Livonia on June 5, 2024.Photo by: WXYZ Screenshot 2024-06-05 at 6.18.56 PM.png Chopper 7 captures storm damage in Livonia on June 5, 2024.Photo by: WXYZ Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski 2.jpeg Storm damage in Livonia near Hix Road and Grenada Street on June 5, 2024.Photo by: Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski 1.jpeg Storm damage in Livonia near Hix Road and Grenada Street on June 5, 2024.Photo by: Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski 4.jpeg Storm damage in Livonia near Hix Road and Grenada Street on June 5, 2024.Photo by: Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski 5.jpeg Storm damage in Livonia near Hix Road and Grenada Street on June 5, 2024.Photo by: Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski 3.jpeg Storm damage in Livonia near Hix Road and Grenada Street on June 5, 2024.Photo by: Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski Lauren Ritz 1.jpeg A fire at a gas station in Farmington Hills at 10 Mile and Middlebelt Road after an overhang collapsed. (June 5, 2024)Photo by: Lauren Ritz Lauren Ritz 2.jpeg A fire at a gas station in Farmington Hills at 10 Mile and Middlebelt Road after an overhang collapsed. (June 5, 2024)Photo by: Lauren Ritz gas station fire farmington hills Images captured by Chopper 7 show damage following a fire at a gas station in Farmington Hills at 10 Mile and Middlebelt Road after an overhang collapsed. (June 5, 2024)Photo by: WXYZ gas station fire farmington hills Images captured by Chopper 7 show damage following a fire at a gas station in Farmington Hills at 10 Mile and Middlebelt Road after an overhang collapsed. (June 5, 2024)Photo by: WXYZ gas station fire collapse farmington hills Images captured by Chopper 7 show damage following a fire at a gas station in Farmington Hills at 10 Mile and Middlebelt Road after an overhang collapsed. (June 5, 2024)Photo by: WXYZ gas station fire collapse farmington hills Images captured by Chopper 7 show damage following a fire at a gas station in Farmington Hills at 10 Mile and Middlebelt Road after an overhang collapsed. (June 5, 2024)Photo by: WXYZ Screenshot 2024-06-05 at 6.32.13 PM.png Images captured by Chopper 7 show damage following a fire at a gas station in Farmington Hills at 10 Mile and Middlebelt Road after an overhang collapsed. (June 5, 2024)Photo by: WXYZ Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski 6.jpeg Storm damage in Livonia near Hix Road and Grenada Street on June 5, 2024.Photo by: Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski 7.jpeg Storm damage in Livonia near Hix Road and Grenada Street on June 5, 2024.Photo by: Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski Screenshot 2024-06-05 at 6.22.07 PM.png Chopper 7 captures storm damage in Livonia on June 5, 2024.Photo by: WXYZ Screenshot 2024-06-05 at 6.19.56 PM.png Chopper 7 captures storm damage in Livonia on June 5, 2024.Photo by: WXYZ Screenshot 2024-06-05 at 6.19.07 PM.png Chopper 7 captures storm damage in Livonia on June 5, 2024.Photo by: WXYZ Screenshot 2024-06-05 at 6.22.23 PM.png Chopper 7 captures storm damage in Livonia on June 5, 2024.Photo by: WXYZ Screenshot 2024-06-05 at 6.22.54 PM.png Chopper 7 captures storm damage in Livonia on June 5, 2024.Photo by: WXYZ Meghan Cavazos 1.jpeg Storm damage in Livonia. (June 5, 2024)Photo by: Meghan Cavazos Meghan Cavazos 2.jpeg Storm damage in Livonia. (June 5, 2024)Photo by: Meghan Cavazos Meghan Cavazos 3.jpeg Storm damage in Livonia. (June 5, 2024)Photo by: Meghan Cavazos Meghan Cavazos 5.jpeg Storm damage in Livonia. (June 5, 2024)Photo by: Meghan Cavazos Rick Herzberg 2.jpeg Storm damage in Livonia near Farmington and 6 Mile roads. (June 5, 2024)Photo by: Rick Herzberg Rick Herzberg 3.jpeg Storm damage in Livonia near Farmington and 6 Mile roads. (June 5, 2024)Photo by: Rick Herzberg Rick Herzberg 1.jpeg Storm damage in Livonia near Farmington and 6 Mile roads. (June 5, 2024)Photo by: Rick Herzberg

Photos: Storms leave behind trail of damage in metro Detroit

close-gallery
  • Screenshot 2024-06-05 at 6.19.15 PM.png
  • Screenshot 2024-06-05 at 6.18.56 PM.png
  • Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski 2.jpeg
  • Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski 1.jpeg
  • Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski 4.jpeg
  • Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski 5.jpeg
  • Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski 3.jpeg
  • Lauren Ritz 1.jpeg
  • Lauren Ritz 2.jpeg
  • gas station fire farmington hills
  • gas station fire farmington hills
  • gas station fire collapse farmington hills
  • gas station fire collapse farmington hills
  • Screenshot 2024-06-05 at 6.32.13 PM.png
  • Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski 6.jpeg
  • Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski 7.jpeg
  • Screenshot 2024-06-05 at 6.22.07 PM.png
  • Screenshot 2024-06-05 at 6.19.56 PM.png
  • Screenshot 2024-06-05 at 6.19.07 PM.png
  • Screenshot 2024-06-05 at 6.22.23 PM.png
  • Screenshot 2024-06-05 at 6.22.54 PM.png
  • Meghan Cavazos 1.jpeg
  • Meghan Cavazos 2.jpeg
  • Meghan Cavazos 3.jpeg
  • Meghan Cavazos 5.jpeg
  • Rick Herzberg 2.jpeg
  • Rick Herzberg 3.jpeg
  • Rick Herzberg 1.jpeg

Share

Chopper 7 captures storm damage in Livonia on June 5, 2024.WXYZ
Chopper 7 captures storm damage in Livonia on June 5, 2024.WXYZ
Storm damage in Livonia near Hix Road and Grenada Street on June 5, 2024.Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski
Storm damage in Livonia near Hix Road and Grenada Street on June 5, 2024.Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski
Storm damage in Livonia near Hix Road and Grenada Street on June 5, 2024.Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski
Storm damage in Livonia near Hix Road and Grenada Street on June 5, 2024.Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski
Storm damage in Livonia near Hix Road and Grenada Street on June 5, 2024.Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski
A fire at a gas station in Farmington Hills at 10 Mile and Middlebelt Road after an overhang collapsed. (June 5, 2024)Lauren Ritz
A fire at a gas station in Farmington Hills at 10 Mile and Middlebelt Road after an overhang collapsed. (June 5, 2024)Lauren Ritz
Images captured by Chopper 7 show damage following a fire at a gas station in Farmington Hills at 10 Mile and Middlebelt Road after an overhang collapsed. (June 5, 2024)WXYZ
Images captured by Chopper 7 show damage following a fire at a gas station in Farmington Hills at 10 Mile and Middlebelt Road after an overhang collapsed. (June 5, 2024)WXYZ
Images captured by Chopper 7 show damage following a fire at a gas station in Farmington Hills at 10 Mile and Middlebelt Road after an overhang collapsed. (June 5, 2024)WXYZ
Images captured by Chopper 7 show damage following a fire at a gas station in Farmington Hills at 10 Mile and Middlebelt Road after an overhang collapsed. (June 5, 2024)WXYZ
Images captured by Chopper 7 show damage following a fire at a gas station in Farmington Hills at 10 Mile and Middlebelt Road after an overhang collapsed. (June 5, 2024)WXYZ
Storm damage in Livonia near Hix Road and Grenada Street on June 5, 2024.Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski
Storm damage in Livonia near Hix Road and Grenada Street on June 5, 2024.Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski
Chopper 7 captures storm damage in Livonia on June 5, 2024.WXYZ
Chopper 7 captures storm damage in Livonia on June 5, 2024.WXYZ
Chopper 7 captures storm damage in Livonia on June 5, 2024.WXYZ
Chopper 7 captures storm damage in Livonia on June 5, 2024.WXYZ
Chopper 7 captures storm damage in Livonia on June 5, 2024.WXYZ
Storm damage in Livonia. (June 5, 2024)Meghan Cavazos
Storm damage in Livonia. (June 5, 2024)Meghan Cavazos
Storm damage in Livonia. (June 5, 2024)Meghan Cavazos
Storm damage in Livonia. (June 5, 2024)Meghan Cavazos
Storm damage in Livonia near Farmington and 6 Mile roads. (June 5, 2024)Rick Herzberg
Storm damage in Livonia near Farmington and 6 Mile roads. (June 5, 2024)Rick Herzberg
Storm damage in Livonia near Farmington and 6 Mile roads. (June 5, 2024)Rick Herzberg
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next