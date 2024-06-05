Photos: Storms leave behind trail of damage in metro Detroit
Severe storms moved through metro Detroit on Wednesday and left behind downed trees and wires and caused a gas station to catch fire.
Chopper 7 captures storm damage in Livonia on June 5, 2024.Photo by: WXYZ Chopper 7 captures storm damage in Livonia on June 5, 2024.Photo by: WXYZ Storm damage in Livonia near Hix Road and Grenada Street on June 5, 2024.Photo by: Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski Storm damage in Livonia near Hix Road and Grenada Street on June 5, 2024.Photo by: Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski Storm damage in Livonia near Hix Road and Grenada Street on June 5, 2024.Photo by: Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski Storm damage in Livonia near Hix Road and Grenada Street on June 5, 2024.Photo by: Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski Storm damage in Livonia near Hix Road and Grenada Street on June 5, 2024.Photo by: Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski A fire at a gas station in Farmington Hills at 10 Mile and Middlebelt Road after an overhang collapsed. (June 5, 2024)Photo by: Lauren Ritz A fire at a gas station in Farmington Hills at 10 Mile and Middlebelt Road after an overhang collapsed. (June 5, 2024)Photo by: Lauren Ritz Images captured by Chopper 7 show damage following a fire at a gas station in Farmington Hills at 10 Mile and Middlebelt Road after an overhang collapsed. (June 5, 2024)Photo by: WXYZ Images captured by Chopper 7 show damage following a fire at a gas station in Farmington Hills at 10 Mile and Middlebelt Road after an overhang collapsed. (June 5, 2024)Photo by: WXYZ Images captured by Chopper 7 show damage following a fire at a gas station in Farmington Hills at 10 Mile and Middlebelt Road after an overhang collapsed. (June 5, 2024)Photo by: WXYZ Images captured by Chopper 7 show damage following a fire at a gas station in Farmington Hills at 10 Mile and Middlebelt Road after an overhang collapsed. (June 5, 2024)Photo by: WXYZ Images captured by Chopper 7 show damage following a fire at a gas station in Farmington Hills at 10 Mile and Middlebelt Road after an overhang collapsed. (June 5, 2024)Photo by: WXYZ Storm damage in Livonia near Hix Road and Grenada Street on June 5, 2024.Photo by: Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski Storm damage in Livonia near Hix Road and Grenada Street on June 5, 2024.Photo by: Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski Chopper 7 captures storm damage in Livonia on June 5, 2024.Photo by: WXYZ Chopper 7 captures storm damage in Livonia on June 5, 2024.Photo by: WXYZ Chopper 7 captures storm damage in Livonia on June 5, 2024.Photo by: WXYZ Chopper 7 captures storm damage in Livonia on June 5, 2024.Photo by: WXYZ Chopper 7 captures storm damage in Livonia on June 5, 2024.Photo by: WXYZ Storm damage in Livonia. (June 5, 2024)Photo by: Meghan Cavazos Storm damage in Livonia. (June 5, 2024)Photo by: Meghan Cavazos Storm damage in Livonia. (June 5, 2024)Photo by: Meghan Cavazos Storm damage in Livonia. (June 5, 2024)Photo by: Meghan Cavazos Storm damage in Livonia near Farmington and 6 Mile roads. (June 5, 2024)Photo by: Rick Herzberg Storm damage in Livonia near Farmington and 6 Mile roads. (June 5, 2024)Photo by: Rick Herzberg Storm damage in Livonia near Farmington and 6 Mile roads. (June 5, 2024)Photo by: Rick Herzberg