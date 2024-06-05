Photos: Storms leave behind trail of damage in metro Detroit

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Chopper 7 captures storm damage in Livonia on June 5, 2024. WXYZ

Chopper 7 captures storm damage in Livonia on June 5, 2024. WXYZ

Storm damage in Livonia near Hix Road and Grenada Street on June 5, 2024. Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski

Storm damage in Livonia near Hix Road and Grenada Street on June 5, 2024. Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski

Storm damage in Livonia near Hix Road and Grenada Street on June 5, 2024. Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski

Storm damage in Livonia near Hix Road and Grenada Street on June 5, 2024. Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski

Storm damage in Livonia near Hix Road and Grenada Street on June 5, 2024. Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski

A fire at a gas station in Farmington Hills at 10 Mile and Middlebelt Road after an overhang collapsed. (June 5, 2024) Lauren Ritz

A fire at a gas station in Farmington Hills at 10 Mile and Middlebelt Road after an overhang collapsed. (June 5, 2024) Lauren Ritz

Images captured by Chopper 7 show damage following a fire at a gas station in Farmington Hills at 10 Mile and Middlebelt Road after an overhang collapsed. (June 5, 2024) WXYZ

Images captured by Chopper 7 show damage following a fire at a gas station in Farmington Hills at 10 Mile and Middlebelt Road after an overhang collapsed. (June 5, 2024) WXYZ

Images captured by Chopper 7 show damage following a fire at a gas station in Farmington Hills at 10 Mile and Middlebelt Road after an overhang collapsed. (June 5, 2024) WXYZ

Images captured by Chopper 7 show damage following a fire at a gas station in Farmington Hills at 10 Mile and Middlebelt Road after an overhang collapsed. (June 5, 2024) WXYZ

Images captured by Chopper 7 show damage following a fire at a gas station in Farmington Hills at 10 Mile and Middlebelt Road after an overhang collapsed. (June 5, 2024) WXYZ

Storm damage in Livonia near Hix Road and Grenada Street on June 5, 2024. Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski

Storm damage in Livonia near Hix Road and Grenada Street on June 5, 2024. Dawnmarie Hebert-Kozlowski

Chopper 7 captures storm damage in Livonia on June 5, 2024. WXYZ

Chopper 7 captures storm damage in Livonia on June 5, 2024. WXYZ

Chopper 7 captures storm damage in Livonia on June 5, 2024. WXYZ

Chopper 7 captures storm damage in Livonia on June 5, 2024. WXYZ

Chopper 7 captures storm damage in Livonia on June 5, 2024. WXYZ

Storm damage in Livonia. (June 5, 2024) Meghan Cavazos

Storm damage in Livonia. (June 5, 2024) Meghan Cavazos

Storm damage in Livonia. (June 5, 2024) Meghan Cavazos

Storm damage in Livonia. (June 5, 2024) Meghan Cavazos

Storm damage in Livonia near Farmington and 6 Mile roads. (June 5, 2024) Rick Herzberg

Storm damage in Livonia near Farmington and 6 Mile roads. (June 5, 2024) Rick Herzberg

Storm damage in Livonia near Farmington and 6 Mile roads. (June 5, 2024) Rick Herzberg

Prev 1 / Ad Next