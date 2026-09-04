Your photos: Damage after storms roll through Southeast Michigan

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Storm damage at Belle Isle in Detroit. Larae Baker - Detroit Boat Club Crew

Storm damage at Belle Isle in Detroit. Larae Baker - Detroit Boat Club Crew

Storm damage at Belle Isle in Detroit. Larae Baker - Detroit Boat Club Crew

Storm damage at Belle Isle in Detroit. Larae Baker - Detroit Boat Club Crew

Storm damage at Belle Isle in Detroit. Larae Baker - Detroit Boat Club Crew

Storm clouds in Marysville Amber Wald

Storm clouds in Clarkston Angel King

Storm clouds in Sterling Heights Brendan Bedini

Storm damage in Birmingham. WXYZ viewer

Storm damage in Birmingham. WXYZ viewer

Storm damage in Pinckney. Jean Robert

Flooding in Royal Oak near 13 Mile Road and Devon. WXYZ

A downed power line caused a fire in the city of Wayne Kathy Benson McDonough

Storm damage to a chicken coop in Livonia. Carla Geddes says the chickens are OK. Carla Geddes

Storm damage across the Detroit River in Canada on Riverside Drive. Carol Szwabowski

Storm damage in Center Line. Susan Alexander.

Storm damage in Center Line. Susan Alexander.

Storm damage in Center Line. Susan Alexander.

Storm damage in Center Line. Susan Alexander.

Prev 1 / Ad Next