Your photos: Damage after storms roll through Southeast Michigan
Storms rolled through Southeast Michigan Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon and evening, leaving behind damage.
Storm damage at Belle Isle in Detroit.Photo by: Larae Baker - Detroit Boat Club Crew Storm damage at Belle Isle in Detroit.Photo by: Larae Baker - Detroit Boat Club Crew Storm damage at Belle Isle in Detroit.Photo by: Larae Baker - Detroit Boat Club Crew Storm damage at Belle Isle in Detroit.Photo by: Larae Baker - Detroit Boat Club Crew Storm damage at Belle Isle in Detroit.Photo by: Larae Baker - Detroit Boat Club Crew Storm clouds in MarysvillePhoto by: Amber Wald Storm clouds in ClarkstonPhoto by: Angel King Storm clouds in Sterling HeightsPhoto by: Brendan Bedini Storm damage in Birmingham.Photo by: WXYZ viewer Storm damage in Birmingham.Photo by: WXYZ viewer Storm damage in Pinckney.Photo by: Jean Robert Flooding in Royal Oak near 13 Mile Road and Devon.Photo by: WXYZ A downed power line caused a fire in the city of WaynePhoto by: Kathy Benson McDonough Storm damage to a chicken coop in Livonia. Carla Geddes says the chickens are OK.Photo by: Carla Geddes Storm damage across the Detroit River in Canada on Riverside Drive.Photo by: Carol Szwabowski Storm damage in Center Line.Photo by: Susan Alexander. Storm damage in Center Line.Photo by: Susan Alexander. Storm damage in Center Line.Photo by: Susan Alexander. Storm damage in Center Line.Photo by: Susan Alexander.