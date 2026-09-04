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Your photos: Damage after storms roll through Southeast Michigan

Storms rolled through Southeast Michigan Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon and evening, leaving behind damage.

processed-4AD5884E-A04B-4444-AB9E-2EF57AC1B5F0.jpeg Storm damage at Belle Isle in Detroit.Photo by: Larae Baker - Detroit Boat Club Crew processed-85C7CEF7-5B51-4FE2-BAFE-F1E933ABB922.jpeg Storm damage at Belle Isle in Detroit.Photo by: Larae Baker - Detroit Boat Club Crew original-CD812F11-1BB7-4F26-82D9-429D8F29130C.jpeg Storm damage at Belle Isle in Detroit.Photo by: Larae Baker - Detroit Boat Club Crew processed-A1D2CB7C-092C-4F14-9290-EBE800CE5155.jpeg Storm damage at Belle Isle in Detroit.Photo by: Larae Baker - Detroit Boat Club Crew processed-BD6E8A68-182D-4A98-8DD8-050963631544.jpeg Storm damage at Belle Isle in Detroit.Photo by: Larae Baker - Detroit Boat Club Crew IMG_9323.jpeg Storm clouds in MarysvillePhoto by: Amber Wald 793142154_10238190403478138_6324223190653315575_n.jpg Storm clouds in ClarkstonPhoto by: Angel King sterling heights.jpg Storm clouds in Sterling HeightsPhoto by: Brendan Bedini 81016272808__E2B3F09D-EF6A-4CF1-8B0C-BC71C9DAA72B.JPEG Storm damage in Birmingham.Photo by: WXYZ viewer 81016274646__0417F9CC-6786-4845-A4D0-2870507C2B41.JPEG Storm damage in Birmingham.Photo by: WXYZ viewer image0.jpeg Storm damage in Pinckney.Photo by: Jean Robert image.png Flooding in Royal Oak near 13 Mile Road and Devon.Photo by: WXYZ fire.jpg A downed power line caused a fire in the city of WaynePhoto by: Kathy Benson McDonough chicken coop.jpg Storm damage to a chicken coop in Livonia. Carla Geddes says the chickens are OK.Photo by: Carla Geddes canada.jpg Storm damage across the Detroit River in Canada on Riverside Drive.Photo by: Carol Szwabowski image-1083842154088350.jpeg Storm damage in Center Line.Photo by: Susan Alexander. image-1065691575845430.jpeg Storm damage in Center Line.Photo by: Susan Alexander. image-1054616070787981.jpeg Storm damage in Center Line.Photo by: Susan Alexander. image-1128482069743827.jpeg Storm damage in Center Line.Photo by: Susan Alexander.

Your photos: Damage after storms roll through Southeast Michigan

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Storm damage at Belle Isle in Detroit.Larae Baker - Detroit Boat Club Crew
Storm damage at Belle Isle in Detroit.Larae Baker - Detroit Boat Club Crew
Storm damage at Belle Isle in Detroit.Larae Baker - Detroit Boat Club Crew
Storm damage at Belle Isle in Detroit.Larae Baker - Detroit Boat Club Crew
Storm damage at Belle Isle in Detroit.Larae Baker - Detroit Boat Club Crew
Storm clouds in MarysvilleAmber Wald
Storm clouds in ClarkstonAngel King
Storm clouds in Sterling HeightsBrendan Bedini
Storm damage in Birmingham.WXYZ viewer
Storm damage in Birmingham.WXYZ viewer
Storm damage in Pinckney.Jean Robert
Flooding in Royal Oak near 13 Mile Road and Devon.WXYZ
A downed power line caused a fire in the city of WayneKathy Benson McDonough
Storm damage to a chicken coop in Livonia. Carla Geddes says the chickens are OK.Carla Geddes
Storm damage across the Detroit River in Canada on Riverside Drive.Carol Szwabowski
Storm damage in Center Line.Susan Alexander.
Storm damage in Center Line.Susan Alexander.
Storm damage in Center Line.Susan Alexander.
Storm damage in Center Line.Susan Alexander.
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