What is open and closed for Fourth of July holiday

Tuesday is Independence Day, and many places you might want to visit will be closed due to the holiday. Nearly every nonessential state and federal government office will be closed on Tuesday in celebration of the Fourth of July.

Independence Day began as an unpaid federal holiday for workers in 1870. In 1938, federal workers began getting a paid day off in observance of the Fourth.

With the holiday being in the middle of summer, it is among the busiest travel holidays of the year. Not only will most places that cater to visitors, like hotels, gas stations and airports, be open, expect them to be busy.

Although many government buildings will be closed, plenty of things will remain open.

SEE MORE: The cost of grilling out this Fourth of July is less than last year

What is open

- Best Buy (open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

- Chick-fil-A (many locations will close early)

- Chipotle (most locations will close at 3 p.m.)

- CVS

- Gap (openings will depend on mall hours)

- Home Depot (many locations will close early)

- Kroger

- Lowe's (many locations will close early)

- National parks

- Old Navy (openings will depend on mall hours)

- Walgreens (some pharmacies might be closed or have limited hours)

- Walmart

- Starbucks (some locations will close or have different hours)

What is closed

- Costco

- Nonessential federal offices, courthouses

- U.S. post offices

- Most banks

- Stock markets

Most retailers recommend checking store hours on their website for hours as there may be some exceptions.

Essential government offices, like the National Weather Service, will remain open. Examples of nonessential offices closed on Monday include the Social Security Administration and the Internal Revenue Service.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com