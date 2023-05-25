Where the race for the White House in 2024 stands

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined a rapidly growing field of Republican candidates vying for the party’s nomination for president in 2024.

In recent weeks, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson joined the field. Former President Donald Trump, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former talk radio host Larry Elder, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy have also entered the ring.

For now, Trump enjoys a large lead in the polls over his rivals.

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden only faces long-shot challenges from activists including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson.

So where does the campaign go from here?

Traditionally, once candidates get in, the focus shifts to debates, but controversy regarding that is already brewing. That's because it's unclear if Trump will actually show up at the first Republican debate in Milwaukee, scheduled for August.

"We do know it will be our first chance to see this growing field of candidates side by side as they all make their case as they all want to be back here in Milwaukee next year to accept their party's nomination,” said Charles Benson, Scripps News Milwaukee politics reporter.

SEE MORE: Who is Ron DeSantis?

Democrats have debate drama too because it looks like President Biden won't be participating.

That has frustrated his challengers, who are hoping a debate could catapult their campaigns.

"Does he have a path forward with an incumbent who doesn't want to debate? That's up to the American people. But we are organizing in 50 states right now,” said former Rep. Dennis Kucinich, who now serves as a campaign manager for Kennedy.

One looming question is how big the presidential field will get. Former Vice President Mike Pence may likely be the next big name to join the race.

"I do think different times call for different leadership,” Pence told Scripps News’ political director Andrew Rafferty this week. “Republican primary voters are going to choose wisely. We are going to choose the right standard bearer."

The Biden campaign continues to stress that he is well-positioned to win again, but his polling suggests he is vulnerable.

A recent average of polls found 41.7% of the country approves of the jobPresident Biden is doing, while 53.4% do not.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com