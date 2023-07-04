Woman dies, 9 others hurt in West Michigan fireworks explosion

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman is dead and 9 others are in the hospital after a firework exploded in Park Township Monday night.

Ottawa County deputies say it happened at a fireworks show on private property located on Main Street just west of N 160th Avenue - a few blocks north of Ottawa Beach Rd.

FOX 17/Ruta Ulcinaite

A 43-year-old Holland woman was unresponsive when first responders arrived and, despite their efforts, died at the scene.

Nine others were hurt, with their injuries ranging from minor to critical.

The incident also damaged several homes and vehicles.

FOX 17 / Ruta Ulcinaite

The deadly firework explosion is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

This is a developing investigation. We will update this article as information becomes available.