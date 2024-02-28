Woman nearly forced off road before driver, passengers rob her

A woman says she was assaulted and robbed while driving overnight on I-495 in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Police believe the woman was followed and targeted by a group of armed individuals driving in a dark vehicle.

The suspects allegedly rammed the victim's vehicle, nearly forcing her off of the interstate before she finally stopped.

The suspects allegedly exited their vehicle and pulled out a gun, robbing the woman along the roadway.

The group later took off, leaving the victim unharmed.

Maryland State Police said in a statement, "At approximately 2:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to a report of a robbery and assault on the outer loop of Interstate 495. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, an adult female, was driving on Route 1 near Ikea Way when she noticed a dark passenger vehicle following her."

The statement added, "Investigators believe the victim may have been specifically targeted."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101. The case remained under investigation as of Wednesday.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Baltimore.

