Metro Detroit Weather: Winter weather advisory in effect

Travel trouble continues this morning. Snow showers will continue for much of the morning lowering visibility and causing road conditions to change quickly. Wind chills will be below zero tomorrow morning.

Today: Cold and windy with snow squalls during the morning. Temps in the low 20s and wind chills in the single digits at best in the afternoon. Winds: W 20-35 mph.

Tonight: Snow showers ending with cold temps. Temps in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 20s. Winds: Variable at 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

