Name a cockroach at the Bronx Zoo for Valentine's Day

4:43 PM, Jan 25, 2017
Julie Larsen Maher
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - Valentine's Day is right around the corner and you don't want to forget about that special someone.

The Bronx Zoo is giving you a chance to name one of its Madagascar hissing cockroaches in honor of your loved one.

For $10, the zoo will send a digital certificate with the roach's name for your loved one to cherish for years to come.

You can add chocolates or a plush cockroach to the gift for $35, or both for $50.

Visit the Bronx Zoo website for additional information.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top