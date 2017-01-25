Name a cockroach at the Bronx Zoo for Valentine's Day

(WXYZ) - Valentine's Day is right around the corner and you don't want to forget about that special someone.

The Bronx Zoo is giving you a chance to name one of its Madagascar hissing cockroaches in honor of your loved one.

For $10, the zoo will send a digital certificate with the roach's name for your loved one to cherish for years to come.

You can add chocolates or a plush cockroach to the gift for $35, or both for $50.

Visit the Bronx Zoo website for additional information.