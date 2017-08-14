Bruno Mars donates $1 million to help victims of Flint water crisis

(WXYZ) - Bruno Mars is donating $1 million from his concert at the Palace of Auburn Hills to help those affected by the Flint water crisis.

The singer told the audience that he and his tour promoter are redirecting funds from the show to The Community Foundation of Greater Flint.

"I'm very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause," Mars said in a statement.

"Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it's important that we don't forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster."

Elevated levels of lead were found in children, and 12 people died in a Legionnaires' disease outbreak.

Experts suspect it was linked to improperly treated water.

Mars' 24K Magic World Tour sold out at the Palace Saturday night.