Masked men with guns barge into Dearborn Police Department

WXYZ (Dearborn) - Two men put on masks and bullet proof vests before grabbing their guns. They then barged into the Dearborn Police Department over the weekend- recording what happened next on camera.



They say they recorded an act of protest. Police have a different take.



Dearborn Police say it all started when someone called 911. They saw suspicious men outside a business putting on masks with guns.



Dearborn police officers responded and stopped those men.



In the video that followed - the men said they never should have been stopped.



“We felt little afraid for our lives when we were pulled over, so we figured we better protect ourselves,” one man can be heard saying in the video.



You can hear the exchange with police inside, when police demand they drop their weapons.



Dearborn Police say eventually they arrested them and seized their guns — a Glock handgun with 66 rounds, a loaded AP-14 with 47 rounds, an AR-15, and an AK-47 style rifle.



The men are now charged with breaching peace and failure to obey an officer.



“These guys could have been video taping their own deaths,” said Lt. Gary Mann.



"I commend the officers for what they did. I think in a lot of situations there would have been officers who would have fired at these men,” said Mann.



“These officers would have been justified in thinking they were facing an active shooter situation. We had that here in Detroit,” said William Kucyk.



Kucyk owns the Action Impact Firearms and Training Center in Southfield. He calls himself an advocate for “responsible gun ownership.” He is also a lawyer.



He said these men might have the right to open carry, but that doesn’t mean others don’t have the right to defend themselves if they fear for their lives.



“I don’t think I have right to make other people in fear of their life,” said Kucyk.



“We all have families,” said Lt. Mann of police. " We want to make sure we go home to our families as well. These guys are putting police officers in a bad situation."



Dearborn police say the men posted $1,500 bond were released pending arraignment.