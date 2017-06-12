MoGo Detroit Bike Share sees strong ridership in its first week

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The city's newest bike sharing program is touting more than 4,000 rides in its first week.

MoGo Detroit Bike Share launched in May, setting up 430 red bikes at 43 stations throughout 10 neighborhoods.

The name, MoGo, plays on the city’s recognition as the birthplace of Motown sound, as well as its reputation for being the “Motor City.”

Detroit Bike Share, is an affiliate of the Downtown Detroit Partnership, in collaboration with the City of Detroit, Henry Ford Health System and Health Alliance Plan.

Pass Information

The Daily Pass runs $8 per day and includes unlimited 30-minute trips for 24 hours.

The Monthly Pass costs $18 per month and riders receive unlimited 30-minute trips for the entire month.

The $80-per-year Annual Pass gives riders the option to pay $80 up front or $8 per month, and offers unlimited 30-minute trips for the full year. A special discount is available for people 65 years and older.

The Access Pass, for qualifying riders, costs $5 for the year and offers 30 minute unlimited rides.

The Founders Pass includes an Annual Pass, plus limited-edition MoGo gear and other benefits for $100.

Click here for a map of the station locations.