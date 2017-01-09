Ford to bring back the Bronco in 2020

Cloudy
HI: 28°
LO: 14°
HI: 40°
LO: 22°
HI: 38°
LO: 34°
Ford announced Monday at the North American International Auto Show that they will be bringing back the Bronco in 2020.
In 2020, Ford will be resurrecting a legend: The Ford Bronco.
At the North American International Auto Show on Monday, Ford announced they will be bringing back an all-new, modern version of the “best known and best loved” name plates in Ford’s history.
Ford officials said that it will be a no-compromised, mid-sized, 4x4 SUV designed for thrill seekers who want freedom and off-road functionality with the space and versatility of an SUV.
To learn more about the return of the Bronco, watch the video.