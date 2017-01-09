Ford to bring back the Bronco in 2020

Ford announced Monday at the North American International Auto Show that they will be bringing back the Bronco in 2020.

In 2020, Ford will be resurrecting a legend: The Ford Bronco.

At the North American International Auto Show on Monday, Ford announced they will be bringing back an all-new, modern version of the “best known and best loved” name plates in Ford’s history.

Ford officials said that it will be a no-compromised, mid-sized, 4x4 SUV designed for thrill seekers who want freedom and off-road functionality with the space and versatility of an SUV.

