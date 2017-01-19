Students descend on Cobo Center for the North American International Auto Show's Education Days

COBO CENTER (WXYZ) - Today Cobo Center was taken over by kids - thousands of students roamed the showroom of floor getting up and close with cars at the North American International Auto Show.

For man Education Day is their first time ever experiencing the international event.

"It's mind blowing! There are so many cars, so many colors, so many designs,” says Junior Lia Mastroianni. “It's ridiculous, I would have never expected it to be like this."

There is a lot to love and learn at the North American International Auto Show.

Today students from the Notre Dame Prep Academy were getting their first chance to admire and explore.

"It's not just seeing a car and how ‘wow’ it is, it's also seeing the design, the engineering, what goes behind into actually making it and being so detailed," says Computer Aided Design Teacher Katrina Palushaj.

These students are enrolled in a special computer aided design class; today is their first chance to see the real-life product from all those classroom lessons.

"It's really cool to see all this type of stuff and see what I can do and the future of what I'm going to be able to do hopefully,” says Junior Matthew Knill.

Walking into the showroom, their eyes were drawn to the very first car. It wass easy to see their design classes kick-in, those hours of research and study are paying off.

From kids to teens, students get the full Auto-Show experience: virtual reality, testing out the interior of their favorite rides and meeting Denso Racing Driver Clay Millikan.

"The kids have such crazy questions like why are the tires so big, why are the tires in the front so little they look like bicycle tires," says Millikan.

Education Day is proof that the auto show is ageless and you can be inspired by automotive at any age.

It continues on Thursday with an even younger crowd. Pre-K and Kindergarten kids will get their chance to catch the automotive bug.