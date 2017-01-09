1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police are investigating after three people were shot Sunday night on Detroit's west side.

The shooting happened on the 20000 block of Derby Street, near John R. and State Fair.

Police said a 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries. His age is unknown.

A 26-year-old man was also shot twice in the left buttocks. His condition is unknown.

According to police, the shooter said, "Where is the dope?" and began firing shots. It's unclear if the suspect escaped on foot or in a vehicle.

STAY WITH WXYZ.COM FOR UPDATES ON THIS DEVELOPING STORY.