61-year-old man drowns in Belleville Lake

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police are investigating how a 61-year-old man drowned in Belleville Lake near Van Buren Township on Saturday night.

According to police, the man jumped into the water around 7 p.m. Saturday to take a swim with others aboard the boat.

Police say he never resurfaced, and his body was pulled from the water around 9 p.m.

Right now, he has not been identified.