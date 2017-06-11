61-year-old man drowns in Belleville Lake

8:23 AM, Jun 11, 2017

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police are investigating how a 61-year-old man drowned in Belleville Lake near Van Buren Township on Saturday night.

According to police, the man jumped into the water around 7 p.m. Saturday to take a swim with others aboard the boat.

Police say he never resurfaced, and his body was pulled from the water around 9 p.m.

Right now, he has not been identified.  

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

