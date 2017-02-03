Microsoft to move tech center to Detroit in 2018

(WXYZ) - It's official: Microsoft is moving its technology center to Campus Martius in Detroit in 2018.

Rumors had been swirling for weeks now that a major company was relocating from the suburbs to downtown Detroit.



Bedrock and Microsoft Corporation announced the move this morning.



The technology center will take over more than 40,000 square feet in Bedrock's One Campus Martius Building, according to a news release.

"Another great day in Detroit. Momentum breeds momentum," said Detroit businessman Dan Gilbert on Microsoft's move to downtown.