Charity Preview gala fashion tips

The Charity Preview gala is right around the corner.

Anna Castaldi Roselli owns an evening gown store named Roma Notte in Birmingham.

She said, "It is kind of like the Oscars because now who is getting the Oscars are the cars."

Anna knows what's hot this year.

"Jewel tones are trendy right now, considering like sapphire, ruby, emerald. We are going to see a lot of print," she explained.

The gala is also a good time to get ahead of the trends.

"It gives you the opportunity to be more of a fashionista and to wear future trends that's going on for the Spring and Summer."

That includes gold, pink, white and yellow.

Anna just got back from Europe where the trending forecasts say black is back.

Mermaid shapes and trains are still very much in.

Anna said, "Because it is very feminine and sexy."

Pay attention to new styles when picking out a gown.

"Just showing off some shoulders and plunging necklines, also sheer. Very sparkle right now, but not too many rhinestones."

Remember to wear the right jewelry, just don't over do it.

Anna said, "Sometimes you can wear a very simple dress but it's very important that you wear the right accessories."

Sleeves are in, no matter the length.

Anna says it's important to respect the dress code. Black tie events mean floor-length gowns.

If you want to wear a shorter dress, it should be more elegant and appropriate, not less-formal and more daywear.

"To have some sparkle, to have details on a dress to make it important," she said. "You have to play the part."

No matter what you have on, Anna says wear it with confidence.

"Sexy is about you and your style and the way you move."