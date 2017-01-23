3-year-old girl killed by falling equipment at head-start school in Dearborn Heights identified
10:15 AM, Jan 23, 2017
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - The 3-year-old girl who was killed by a piece of falling equipment at a head start location in Dearborn Heights has been identified.
The girl has been identified as Lilliana Kerr.
According to police, the girl was at recess with other children when the picnic table that folded into the wall fell on the girl. It happened around 10:30 a.m. in the gym of the head-start school at Parker and Annapolis.
According to police, school officials helped get the table off of Kerr. She was taken to Oakwood Beaumont hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency released this statement:
A tragic accident took place today at our Saint Albert the Great site. One of our Head Start children sustained injuries in the school gym. Our staff responded immediately and provided CPR and first aid until EMS arrived. We learned that despite all efforts the child passed away at the hospital. Our most heartfelt condolences go out to the family.
We have been working with law enforcement who are continuing their investigation. They have told us that staff took the appropriate actions and this again was a tragic accident.
Our Head Start SAG site will be closed until further notice. We have arranged for grief counseling services for our families and will continue to work closely with them through this tragedy.
Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.