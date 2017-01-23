3-year-old girl killed by falling equipment at head-start school in Dearborn Heights identified

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - The 3-year-old girl who was killed by a piece of falling equipment at a head start location in Dearborn Heights has been identified.

The girl has been identified as Lilliana Kerr.

According to police, the girl was at recess with other children when the picnic table that folded into the wall fell on the girl. It happened around 10:30 a.m. in the gym of the head-start school at Parker and Annapolis.

According to police, school officials helped get the table off of Kerr. She was taken to Oakwood Beaumont hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency released this statement: