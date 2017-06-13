Watch citizen stop Ferndale police chase by slamming head on into suspect's car

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Dash-cam video from Ferndale police shows a citizen crash his car to help them arrest a suspect who was fleeing from police last week.

According to police, it happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday after a Ferndale officer doing random checks on license plates.

He came across a Chevrolet on 8 Mile near Livernois and found that the owner was wanted on several traffic warrants and had suspensions on his license.

The officer tried to pull the suspect over, but he took off.

The suspect accelerated and sped down 8 Mile until he got to Woodward where he drove down a sidewalk, across an open area and back south on Woodward.

He drove into the bus terminal near State far and back out to Woodward and turned east into the shopping center near 8 Mile and Woodward.

A man driving his van out of the parking lot saw the suspect and drove his van head-on into the suspect's vehicle to stop him.

Police were able to arrest the man and also found a loaded hangun and heroin inside the vehicle.

He was identified as 26-year-old Kolbe Kristopher Jordan from New Baltimore. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, fleeing and eluding third degree, possession of narcotics and driving while license suspended.