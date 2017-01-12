Federal agents conducting search warrant at Detroit motel

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Federal agents are conducting a search warrant at a motel on the Dearborn/Detroit border, according to an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement spokesperson.

According to Khaalid Walls from ICE, special agents and officers from Dearborn and Detroit police are executing the warrants.

It's a multi-agency enforcement led by ICE and Homeland Security. Right now, they cannot release many details because the searches are ongoing.

Right now, Michigan Ave. is closed at Wyoming while police execute the search warrant.

