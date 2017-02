(WXYZ) - The Lions are making subtle changes to their logo and branding, updating posts on social media and their website.

Early Wednesday morning, the Lions revealed an updated logo. It's a nod to the past, ditching black as the primary outline color of its logo in favor of silver.

Last year, team president Rod Wood said the Lions would be making some adjustments to their uniforms for the 2017 season.

The Lions did not wear color rush uniforms during the 2016 season, and would said they would be bringing back throwback uniforms for the upcoming season.

There also appears to be a new font for the teams branding, appearing next to the new logo on social media and the team's website.

A Lions source confirms the new logo to 7 Action News.