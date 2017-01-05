Detroit police reunites toddler with mother

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police have located the mother of a 3-year-old boy found wandering in the city early this morning.

Police say the toddler walked to the Citgo gas station on McNichols near Conner and asked the clerk for some candy. The clerk reportedly gave the child some candy and called police.

Officers talked with the boy and then drove him around the area to see if places looked familiar.

The mother then came running to the gas station yelling to the boy, "what are you doing?!"



They have been reunited.

