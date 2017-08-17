Do you recognize these two? Police say they painted racist graffiti

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Ann Arbor Police are asking for help in identifying two vandals who defaced Concordia University’s track and shed with racist graffiti.

The school was vandalized the night of Aug. 8. School officials said they’ve power-washed the graffiti and have now identified the vandals using surveillance video.

If you recognize the men, call Det. Ellinger at 734.794.6930 ext. 49306 or email aellinger@a2gov.org.

