(WXYZ) - It's been a very difficult 18 hours for Kelly Campbell.

The Canton woman's pet Yorkie, Cooper, was attacked and killed by a coyote behind her home last night.

Across the street in the Cobblestone Ridge subdivision, one of Beth and Greg Rosinski's Shih-tzu's, was also attacked. Murphy, who was eight years old, was bloodied from the bite but survived. He underwent emergency surgery Tuesday night.

The subdivision is located off Ford Road between Canton Center and Beck Road.

Beth Rosinski wants to make sure other pet owners in the area are aware of the danger, especially for their small dogs.

She says from now on the family will make sure their dogs are on a lease when they're taken outside for the final time each evening.