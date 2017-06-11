$32M project with 84 apartments coming to Sugar Hill District in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - In another effort to bring more housing, and more affordable housing to Detroit, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced a $32 million development project coming to Midtown.

The project will be in the Sugar Hill Historic District and will also feature affordable housing in an effort to make sure Detroit residents are part of the city's growth.

In all, it will bring 84 new apartments to the vacant space, 25 percent of which will be set aside for affordable housing for those making between 50 to 80 percent of the median income.

"This development is part of our larger strategy for Detroit," Duggan said. "This project will add affordable homes in the heart of Midtown, ensuring that Detroiters of all income levels can live anywhere in our city, even sought after areas like this."

Phil Freelon, the internationally recognized architect who designed the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C., is behind the apartment complex, as well as Detroit-based architect Michael Poris.

To ensure that new apartments coming to the city will also include affordable housing, the city has teamed up with Sonya Mays from Develop Detroit and Rodger Brown from Preservation of Affordable Housing Inc.

Duggan unveiled his plan to include more affordable housing with new development in Detroit during the Mackinac Policy Conference last week, promising to fight economic segregation and gentrification.

In all, more than 1,000 new affordable units are spread out over 20 projects in Midtown and Downtown Detroit.

These new apartments will consist of studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments, and will also include a 102,200-square-foot parking garage with 300 spaces. 100 of those spaces will be for public parking.

It will also include 7,000-square-feet of commercial space, a new green alleyway and courtyard with bike parking and public space.

The project is expected to break ground in September 2018.